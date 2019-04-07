IPL 2019 RR vs KKR: Stuart Binny out as Rajasthan Royals bat first after Kolkata Knight Riders win toss

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on Sunday. Rajasthan have made two changes, bringing in Prashant Chopra in place of Stuart Binny and Sudhesan Midhun for Varun Aaron. For KKR, Harry Gurney comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the two playing XIs for the match:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna.