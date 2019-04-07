IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after SRH vs MI match

Chennai Super Kings remained on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 table after they beat Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday. CSK's win and Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss against Mumbai Indians in the other match of the day meant that Chennai will remain at the top.

MI beat SRH by 40 runs in Hyderabad as young Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph created history. Mumbai's win took them fourth in the table while Hyderabad remain second despite the loss.

A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed quickly in the SRH vs MI match but still maintained their position at the top of Oranga Cap table for most runs. While Yuzvendra Chahal is still leading the race for Purple Cap, Alzarri Joseph entered the list at sixth with his debut performance of 6/12.

IPL 2019: All Results

Here are the Indian Premier League 2019 match results so far

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets

2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets

3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs

4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs

7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets

10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator

11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs

12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs

13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets

15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs

16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets

18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs

19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

IPL 2019 Points Table

Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2019

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NET RUN RATE Chennai Super Kings 5 4 1 8 +0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +1.000 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +0.534 Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 6 +0.342 Kings XI Punjab 5 3 2 6 -0.094 Delhi Capitals 5 2 3 4 +0.029 Rajasthan Royals 4 1 3 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 0 -1.616

IPL 2019 Most Runs

IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Here's the list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 12

POSITION PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS HS 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 279 100* 2 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 262 114 3 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 4 207 62 4 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 4 169 68 5 Sarfaraz Khan Kings XI Punjab 5 165 67

IPL 2019 Most Wickets

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Here's the list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 12