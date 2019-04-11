IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after MI vs KXIP match
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remained at the top of the IPL 2019 points table after 24 matches.
Mumbai Indians rose to third in the IPL 2019 points table after winnings a last-thriller against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings remained top of the table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders. Kings XI Punjab have slipped to number four now. A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2019: All Results
Here are the Indian Premier League 2019 match results so far
1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets
2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets
3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs
4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets
6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs
7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs
8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets
10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator
11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs
12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs
13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets
15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs
16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs
19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets
21. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
22. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab win by 6 wickets
23. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets
24. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Mumbai Indians win by 3 wickets
IPL 2019 Points Table
Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2019
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.310
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.614
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.290
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.057
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.810
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.131
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.848
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-1.453
IPL 2019 Most Runs
KL Rahul rose to second in the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2019. David Warner still leads the list with 349 runs. Kieron Pollard also entered the top 10 in the race for Orange Cap with his 83 on Wednesday.
IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Here's the list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|M
|RUNS
|HS
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|349
|100*
|2
|KL Rahul
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|317
|100*
|3
|Jonny Bairstow
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|263
|114
|4
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|257
|62
|5
|Chris Gayle
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|223
|79
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|215
|67
|7
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|203
|84
|8
|Mayank Agarwal
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|184
|58
|9
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|183
|67*
|10
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|179
|83
IPL 2019 Most Wickets
Mohammed Shami was one of few effective bowlers during the run-feast between MI and KXIP. He rose to fourth in the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2019. However, Kagiso Rabada still leads the race for the Purple Cap with 11 wickets.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Here's the list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|M
|WICKETS
|ECO
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|7.57
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|9
|5.36
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|9
|6.87
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|9
|8.5
|5
|Deepak Chahar
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|8
|5.95
|7
|Shreyas Gopal
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|8
|6.37
|7
|Sandeep Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|8
|7.22
|8
|R Ashwin
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|8
|7.64
|9
|Harbhajan Singh
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|7
|5.12
|10
|Mohammad Nabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|7
|5.49
*Updated at 11.59 pm on April 10