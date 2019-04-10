IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after CSK vs KKR match
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to the top of the IPL 2019 points table after 23 matches.
Chennai Super Kings returned back to the top of the IPL 2019 points table after an easy seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. KKR, who were at the top at the start of the match, dropped to second after the loss.
CSK, who sit top with 10 points from six matches (5 wins and 1 loss), also improved their net run rate to +0.310.
A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2019: All Results
1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets
2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets
3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs
4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets
6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs
7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs
8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets
10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator
11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs
12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs
13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets
15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs
16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs
19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets
21. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
22. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab win by 6 wickets
23. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets
IPL 2019 Points Table
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.310
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.614
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|6
|4
|2
|8
|-0.061
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.810
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.342
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.131
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.848
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-1.453
IPL 2019 Most Runs
Andre Russell continued his great form in this year's IPL as he scored another half-century in the CSK vs KKR match. He returned to third in the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2019 with 257. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad still lead the list with 349 and 263 runs respectively.
IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Here's the list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|M
|RUNS
|HS
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|349
|100*
|2
|Jonny Bairstow
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|263
|114
|3
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|257
|62
|4
|KL Rahul
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|217
|71*
|5
|Shreyas Iyer
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|215
|67
|6
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|203
|84
|7
|Mayank Agarwal
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|184
|58
|8
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|183
|67*
|9
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|176
|67
|10
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|176
|69
IPL 2019 Most Wickets
Chennai Super Kings put on great bowling display in the CSK vs KKR match. They now have four bowlers among the top 10 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2019. Imran Tahir added two wickets to his tally to rise to second - on the basis of economy - in the list with 9 wickets. Deepak Chahar rose to fourth while Harbhajan Singh and Dwyane Bravo are 7th and 10th in the list. However, Kagiso Rabada still leads the race for the Purple Cap with 11 wickets.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Here's the list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|M
|WICKETS
|ECO
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|7.57
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|9
|5.36
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|9
|6.87
|4
|Deepak Chahar
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|8
|5.95
|5
|Shreyas Gopal
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|8
|6.37
|6
|Sandeep Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|8
|7.22
|7
|Harbhajan Singh
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|7
|5.12
|8
|Mohammad Nabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|7
|5.49
|9
|R Ashwin
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|7
|7.37
|10
|Dwyane Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|7
|9.36
*Updated at 11.59 pm on April 9