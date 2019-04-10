IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after CSK vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings returned back to the top of the IPL 2019 points table after an easy seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. KKR, who were at the top at the start of the match, dropped to second after the loss.

CSK, who sit top with 10 points from six matches (5 wins and 1 loss), also improved their net run rate to +0.310.

A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019: All Results

Here are the Indian Premier League 2019 match results so far

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets

2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets

3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs

4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs

7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets

10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator

11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs

12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs

13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets

15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs

16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets

18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs

19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets

21. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets

22. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab win by 6 wickets

23. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets

IPL 2019 Points Table

Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2019

IPL 2019 Points Table TEAMS M W L PTS NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 5 1 10 +0.310 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 4 2 8 +0.614 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 6 4 2 8 -0.061 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 6 +0.810 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 6 +0.342 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 6 +0.131 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 2 -0.848 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Most Runs

Andre Russell continued his great form in this year's IPL as he scored another half-century in the CSK vs KKR match. He returned to third in the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2019 with 257. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad still lead the list with 349 and 263 runs respectively.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Here's the list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 12

IPL 2019 Orange Cap POS PLAYERS TEAM M RUNS HS 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 349 100* 2 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 263 114 3 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6 257 62 4 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 6 217 71* 5 Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals 6 215 67 6 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 203 84 7 Mayank Agarwal Kings XI Punjab 6 184 58 8 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 6 183 67* 9 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 6 176 67 10 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 6 176 69

IPL 2019 Most Wickets

Chennai Super Kings put on great bowling display in the CSK vs KKR match. They now have four bowlers among the top 10 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2019. Imran Tahir added two wickets to his tally to rise to second - on the basis of economy - in the list with 9 wickets. Deepak Chahar rose to fourth while Harbhajan Singh and Dwyane Bravo are 7th and 10th in the list. However, Kagiso Rabada still leads the race for the Purple Cap with 11 wickets.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Here's the list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 12

IPL 2019 Purple Cap POS PLAYER TEAM M WICKETS ECO 1 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 6 11 7.57 2 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 6 9 5.36 3 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 9 6.87 4 Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings 6 8 5.95 5 Shreyas Gopal Rajasthan Royals 5 8 6.37 6 Sandeep Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 8 7.22 7 Harbhajan Singh Chennai Super Kings 4 7 5.12 8 Mohammad Nabi Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 7 5.49 9 R Ashwin Kings XI Punjab 6 7 7.37 10 Dwyane Bravo Chennai Super Kings 4 7 9.36

*Updated at 11.59 pm on April 9