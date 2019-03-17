IPL 2019: KKR replace injured pace duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi with Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 23.

The pair have been added as a replacement for the injured pace-duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Warrier, who is part of Kerala in domestic cricket, has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Cariappa has played for the Kings XI Punjab and KKR in previous editions of the IPL.

Warrier has picked up 41 wickets from 40 Twenty20 games at an economy of 7.09. He picked eight wickets in six games at an economy of 5.81 for Kerala in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Cariappa, on the other hand, has scalped 25 wickets from 28 T20 games. Cariappa had first come to the limelight when KKR picked him in 2015 IPL auction for Rs 2.4 crores. He took AB de Villiers's wicket in his first match for KKR but was dropped after only one match.

KKR will begin their IPL campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.