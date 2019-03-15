IPL 2019: Dhoni, Rohit, Raina - who will become first Indian to hit 200 league sixes?

In this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), three Indian batsmen namely Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma will vie each other to touch the landmark figure of 200 sixes.

The former Indian team captain has 186 sixes under his belt, placing him at the third position of the most sixes hit by an individual in the league.

Swashbuckling southpaw Raina, who is the top scorer in the IPL, is placed on the fourth rank and his six-count stands at 185. Whereas, Rohit, the Hitman, has smashed 184 sixes and currently holds the fifth position.

All of the three batsmen are just four, five and six colossal hits away to become the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the upcoming league.

Meanwhile, the King of Sixes Chris Gayle tops the list with the count of 292 maximums.

West Indies brawny hitter, however, has the lowest innings count as compared to other top five in the list, to achieve this gargantuan number. Whereas, South African wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers is on the second position with 186 sixes, equals with Dhoni.

Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga tops the list of most wickets with 154 wickets followed by Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla who have 146 and 140 wickets respectively. Even though this format is undoubtedly a nightmare for the bowlers who had to face a brute force of the batsmen sending the balls into the stands.

The much awaited IPL is scheduled to begin on March 23 in Chennai where the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore.