IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

The Chennai Super Kings will be looking to return to winning ways as they take on Kings XI Punjab in Match 18 of VIVO IPL 2019.

Both teams are in a good run having lost just one match so far. The clash between R Ashwin and MS Dhoni will be a game to watch as both have three wins each and both will try to outdo each other to take the upper hand.

The two teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in the past with CSK having 12 wins as compared to KXIP’s 8.

Teams:

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match:

Where and when is the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match being played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match will be played on April 6, 2019, in the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match live (TV channels)?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match live streaming?

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match will be available on Hotstar.