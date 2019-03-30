IPL 2019: Chris Gayle becomes first to hit 300 sixes in Indian Premier League during KXIP vs MI match

Chris Gayle achieved the landmark in his 114th IPL innings while facing the 2719th delivery of his IPL career.

Chris Gayle became the first cricketer to hit 300 sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. During Kings XI Punjab's match against Mumbai Indians, Gayle reached the landmark when he hit Mitchell McClenaghan for a maximum in the third over of Punjab’s innings.

Gayle achieved the landmark in his 114th IPL innings while facing the 2719th delivery of his IPL career. He leads the chart for biggest six-hitters in IPL. AB de Villiers is next best with 192 sixes in 143 games. MS Dhoni has 187 sixes in IPL so far.

The Universe Boss @henrygayle becomes the first person to breach the 300 IPL sixes mark pic.twitter.com/4T7LTCRTfI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

Gayle has been in good form this season scoring 139 runs so far. He scored 79 in the first match against Rajasthan Royals taking the Man of the match award. He was out for 20 in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders. On Saturday, he scored 40 off 24 balls against Mumbai Indians with 4 sixes and 3 fours.