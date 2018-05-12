IPL 2018 Results, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders: Updated after CSK v/s RR match 43

IPL 2018 Results, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after match 43

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) is heading to the business end now. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have already made it to the play-offs, teams placed at the wrong end of the table are trying hard to stay alive.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the home team reached the target of 176 on the fifth ball of the last over.

Jos Buttler's 95 (not out) off 60 balls helped the RR to register its consecutive second win in the last three game of the Indian Premier League.

With this win, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has managed to stay alive in the tournament, as they now have 10 points from 11 matches.

Earlier, Suresh Raina (52 off 35 balls) and later skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 33 took the team to a respectable total 176/4.

This is how things stand after match 43 of IPL 2018:

IPL 2018 Points Table: Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Points Table Team Standings Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points Net Run Rate Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 9 2 0 0 18 +0.473 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.370 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.097 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 5 6 0 0 10 +0.529 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.359 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.484 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.361 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.447

IPL 2018 Results: Here are the Indian Premier League 2018 match results so far

Mumbai Indians v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 1 wicket

Kings XI Punjab v/s Delhi Daredevils: Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Rajasthan Royals: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Chennai Super Kings v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Delhi Daredevils: Rajasthan Royals won by 10 runs (DLS Method)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Mumbai Indians: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 1 wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Kings XI Punjab: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets

Mumbai Indians v/s Delhi Daredevils: Delhi Daredevils won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 19 runs

Kings XI Punjab v/s Chennai Super Kings: Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Delhi Daredevils: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 71 runs

Mumbai Indians v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

​Kings XI Punjab v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab won by 15 runs

Chennai Super Kings v/s Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings won by 64 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab won by 9 wickets (DLS method)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Delhi Daredevils: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 4 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Mumbai Indians: Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Daredevils v/s Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Mumbai Indians: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 31 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Kings XI Punjab: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 13 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Daredevils won by 55 runs

Chennai Super Kings v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 11 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings v/s Delhi Daredevils: Chennai Super Kings won by 13 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Mumbai Indians: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Rajasthan Royals: Delhi Daredevils won by 4 runs (DLS method)

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Chennai Super Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Kings XI Punjab v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets​

Chennai Super Kings v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Delhi Daredevils: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs

Kings XI Punjab v/s Rajasthan Royals: Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 102 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Chennai Super Kings: Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Here's list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 11

Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant (521 runs) remained on top of the Orange cap table followed by Kane Williamson (493 runs) of Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul, who reached the top of the table after his unbeaten 95 in a losing effort for Kings XI Punjab, is third with 471 runs.

Ambati Rayudu is back to fourth place after his performance for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals. He now has 435 runs from 11 matches. Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav had climbed above Rayudu on Wednesday following Mumbai Indians’ 102-run hammering of Kolkata Knight Riders. He has 423 runs.

Jos Buttler, who scored his fourth consecutive fifty of the tournament, when he led Rajasthan to a win over Chennai, had climbed to sixth spot. Buttler remained unbeaten on 95 in that match and has been in scintillating form this season with 415 runs so far.

IPL 2018 Orange Cap Most Runs Position Players Team Matches Runs High Score 1 Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils 11 521 128* 2 Kane Williamson SunRisers Hyderabad 10 493 84 3 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 10 471 95* 4 Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings 11 435 82 5 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 10 423 82 6 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 11 415 95* 7 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 396 92* 8 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 11 393 79* 9 Shane Watson Chennai Super Kings 11 367 106 10 Shreyas Iyer Delhi Daredevils 11 354 93*

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11

There was no significant change in the list of contenders for the Purple Cap. Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye led the table with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya too has 16 wickets but remains second on economy rate.