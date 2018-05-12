IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Andrew Tye remains ahead of Hardik Pandya in wicket takers list after match 43

Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11

There was no significant change in the list of contenders for the Purple Cap after match 43 of IPL 2018.

Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye led the table with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya too has 16 wickets but remains second on economy rate.

KXIP spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is third with 14 wickets. Also on 14 wickets are MI’s Mayank Markande and RCB’s Umesh Yadav.

Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan (both SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Trent Boult (DD) have 13 wickets each.

The top-10 is rounded up by MI’s Jasprit Bumrah with 12 wickets to his name.

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11

IPL 2018 Purple Cap Most Wickets Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 10 16 7.78 2 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.18 3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Kings XI Punjab 10 14 6.69 4 Mayank Markande Mumbai Indians 11 14 7.80 5 Umesh Yadav Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 13 8.14 6 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 13 7.05 7 Siddharth Kaul Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 13 7.15 8 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight R 10 13 8.96 9 Trent Boult Delhi Daredevils 11 13 9.17 10 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 11 12 6.83

The leading wicket-taker at the end of the Indian Premier League season wins the Purple Cap award. The bowler with most wickets in IPL during the course of the season gets to wear the Purple Cap.

*This list was updated after Match 43 of IPL 2018 played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.