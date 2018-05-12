Headlines

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Andrew Tye remains ahead of Hardik Pandya in wicket takers list after match 43

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Andrew Tye remains ahead of Hardik Pandya in wicket takers list after match 43

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Andrew Tye remains ahead of Hardik Pandya in wicket takers list after match 43

Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 09:34 AM IST

There was no significant change in the list of contenders for the Purple Cap after match 43 of IPL 2018.

Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye led the table with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya too has 16 wickets but remains second on economy rate.

KXIP spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is third with 14 wickets. Also on 14 wickets are MI’s Mayank Markande and RCB’s Umesh Yadav.

Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan (both SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Trent Boult (DD) have 13 wickets each.

The top-10 is rounded up by MI’s Jasprit Bumrah with 12 wickets to his name.

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11

IPL 2018 Purple Cap Most Wickets
Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy
1 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 10 16 7.78
2 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 11 16 8.18
3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Kings XI Punjab 10 14 6.69
4 Mayank Markande Mumbai Indians 11 14 7.80
5 Umesh Yadav Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 13 8.14
6 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 13 7.05
7 Siddharth Kaul Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 13 7.15
8 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight R 10 13 8.96
9 Trent Boult Delhi Daredevils 11 13 9.17
10 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 11 12 6.83

The leading wicket-taker at the end of the Indian Premier League season wins the Purple Cap award. The bowler with most wickets in IPL during the course of the season gets to wear the Purple Cap.

*This list was updated after Match 43 of IPL 2018 played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

