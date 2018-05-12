IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Andrew Tye remains ahead of Hardik Pandya in wicket takers list after match 43

Cricket
Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11
There was no significant change in the list of contenders for the Purple Cap after match 43 of IPL 2018.
Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye led the table with 16 wickets in 10 matches. Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya too has 16 wickets but remains second on economy rate.
KXIP spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is third with 14 wickets. Also on 14 wickets are MI’s Mayank Markande and RCB’s Umesh Yadav.
Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan (both SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Trent Boult (DD) have 13 wickets each.
The top-10 is rounded up by MI’s Jasprit Bumrah with 12 wickets to his name.
|IPL 2018
|Purple Cap
|Most Wickets
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Andrew Tye
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|16
|7.78
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|16
|8.18
|3
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|14
|6.69
|4
|Mayank Markande
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|7.80
|5
|Umesh Yadav
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|13
|8.14
|6
|Rashid Khan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|13
|7.05
|7
|Siddharth Kaul
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|13
|7.15
|8
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight R
|10
|13
|8.96
|9
|Trent Boult
|Delhi Daredevils
|11
|13
|9.17
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|12
|6.83
The leading wicket-taker at the end of the Indian Premier League season wins the Purple Cap award. The bowler with most wickets in IPL during the course of the season gets to wear the Purple Cap.
*This list was updated after Match 43 of IPL 2018 played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.