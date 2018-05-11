IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag faces Preity Zinta's ire after KXIP's loss against RR, says report

Kings XI Punjab have lost the last three matches out of four.

Virender Sehwag was confronted by Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta over the team's loss against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Zinta approached Sehwag after the match and questioned him about the ‘tactics’ used during the game. The report also claimed that Sehwag may end his association with the KXIP franchise after IPL 2018.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise is jointly owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, and businessman Mohit Burman.

Zinta questioned Sehwag's decision to send Ravichandran Ashwin to bat at number three, said the report quoting sources. Ashwin was sent ahead of Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari but fell for a duck.

It also said that Sehwag tried to reason with Zinta and has asked other owners to rein in Preity.

However, no one from Preity or Sehwag's side has confirmed or commented on the report.

Sehwag was roped in by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 as a player. He is now playing an important role as mentor. He was a key figure during the IPL 2018 Player Auction. Kings XI Punjab are currently placed third on the points table.

3 losses in 4 matches

Kings XI Punjab failed to chase a modest target of 158 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday resulting in their third loss in the last four matches.

Chasing 159 on a tricky surface, it was always difficult for the Kings to come back after losing few too many wickets in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul with his 95* kept their hopes alive as he carried his bat once again but no support from the other end meant a loss by 15 runs for the visitors.

Ashwin, who came up at the No. 3 spot after Chris Gayle's departure – probably trying to pull off a Sunil Narine by batting way up – but unfortunately went back on a duck.

Speaking about the match at the post-match presentation, Ashwin had said that the team was probably 10 runs behind where they should have been while chasing the target. They tried taking the advantage of field restrictions early one knowing that the wicket will get tougher and tougher but kept on losing wickets at one end.