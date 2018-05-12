IPL 2018: DD v/s RCB preview, prediction, dream11- Royal Challengers Banglore, Delhi Daredevils fight to survive

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Cricket

IPL 2018: DD v/s RCB preview, prediction, dream11- Royal Challengers Banglore, Delhi Daredevils fight to survive

Both DD and RCB can not afford to lose.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 02:40 PM IST

Struggling to stay in the Play-offs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore will have rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB don't evoke much hope.

Skipper Virat Kohli had minced no words after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying they were simply not good enough and even questioned the character of his team.

Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB were unable to chase down a modest 147. The batsmen had also let them down against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, managing just 127.

The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done not much to write home about.

The RCB have done alright with the ball and they would hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla. Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts.

Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city. On the field on Saturday, he will be wanting nothing less than 100 percent from his under-performing unit.

They take on Delhi, a squad that is already down and out after losing to Sunrisers yesterday confirming its early exit from the competition. Even a special effort from Rishabh Pant did not prove to enough for the hosts.

Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that there is a lot to play for. There is a possibility that Delhi management might give an opportunity to Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African pacer Junior Dala, who both are yet to get a game.

"I think we will be discussing the names of all people in the squad in the next 24 hours. We are out but it is important that we win the remaining three games," said Hopes.

Analysing Delhi's another sorry campaign, Hopes added: "We were just not able to win close games. We threw it away against KXIP the other day. There were other games too which we should have won." "We had to work with depleted bowling resources (after injury to Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris) but that is part of the game," he added. 

DD v/s RCB head-to-head

They have play 19 games against each other. RCB have a decent edge over DD with thirteen wins in the bank as compared to six wins for DD. 

DD v/s RCB expected playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI (probable): Quinton De Kock, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Daredevils playing XI (probable): Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Liam Plunkett.

DD v/s RCB prediction

Delhi Daredevils are side with momentum in spite of losing the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB will need someting special to get back to winning ways. Smart money will be on the Daredevils.

