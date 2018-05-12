IPL 2018: ‘All is Well’, Kings XI Punjab dismiss reports of Preity Zinta-Virender Sehwag spat

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2018: ‘All is Well’, Kings XI Punjab dismiss reports of Preity Zinta-Virender Sehwag spat

Kings XI Punjab has denied the reports that Zinta had a fall-out with Sehwag.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 11:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kings XI Punjab have denied the reports of a heated spat between KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta and team mentor Virender Sehwag after the side’s recent loss against Rajasthan Royals. 

The franchise on Friday rubished the reports that Zinta had a fall-out with Sehwag and stated 'all is well' between the two.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror on Friday, Zinta gave Sehwag an earful for the team's tactics after the Kings had failed to chase a modest total of 158 against the Royals on Tuesday. Apparently, Preity Zinta was upset with the fact that captain R Ashwin was promoted up the order. The report stated that she confronted Viru even before the players got back to the pavilion at the end of the match.

The team issued the following statement in order to put things in perspective and lay to rest any rumours surrounding KXIP:

"The stories have led to a lot of speculation and we at Kings XI Punjab would like to clearly state that as part of our management process, (as well as other franchisees)  we review our performance on and off the field after each game through both, formal and informal discussions.

This is part of our standard operations review process which helps us to analyse our results and allow us to focus on the improvement required after each game, both on and off the field so that we can continue to improve in all aspects.

The culture in Kings XI is one that is open and non-hierarchical, and is one which encourages open and frank debate by one and all across all levels with the common goal of continuous improvement.  

It is unfortunate that this open and transparent culture has been misconstrued and highlighted in a negative manner, so as to tarnish and damage our image as well as that of the IPL.”

The team spirit in the KXIP camp is as strong as it ever was and, after Lokesh Rahul and Andrew Tye’s recent exploits, the team’s enthusiasm has grown even more as they look forward to bringing their maiden title home.

The Kings will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next home game on the 12th of May with the home team needing 2 wins in 4 and the away team needing to win every game to have a chance of qualifying. With such a mouth-watering contest on offer we hope this message will put an end to the controversy so that our fans can focus on what really matters, the beautiful game of cricket."

Zinta has already slammed the report. She took to social media to deny any friction between her and Sehwag. She slammed the report as fake news and claimed her 'conversation' with the former Indian opener has been 'blown out of proportion'. 

"Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews," Zinta wrote on Twitter.

KXIP are in a good position in the IPL 2018 points table. They are currently placed third with four matches to play. Cool heads on and off the field will ensure a smooth passage to the Play-Offs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cuteness alert: Little girl grooves to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', viral video steals hearts

Hero Karizma launching in 2023 avatar on August 29, images revealed

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

Meet MBA graduate who left his job after his father's death to build millet firm; now earns Rs 2 crore

Meet Abish Mathew: Comedy icon's journey from YouTube stardom, Bollywood debut to laughter-laden ventures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE