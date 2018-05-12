IPL 2018: ‘All is Well’, Kings XI Punjab dismiss reports of Preity Zinta-Virender Sehwag spat

Kings XI Punjab has denied the reports that Zinta had a fall-out with Sehwag.

Kings XI Punjab have denied the reports of a heated spat between KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta and team mentor Virender Sehwag after the side’s recent loss against Rajasthan Royals.

The franchise on Friday rubished the reports that Zinta had a fall-out with Sehwag and stated 'all is well' between the two.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror on Friday, Zinta gave Sehwag an earful for the team's tactics after the Kings had failed to chase a modest total of 158 against the Royals on Tuesday. Apparently, Preity Zinta was upset with the fact that captain R Ashwin was promoted up the order. The report stated that she confronted Viru even before the players got back to the pavilion at the end of the match.

The team issued the following statement in order to put things in perspective and lay to rest any rumours surrounding KXIP:

"The stories have led to a lot of speculation and we at Kings XI Punjab would like to clearly state that as part of our management process, (as well as other franchisees) we review our performance on and off the field after each game through both, formal and informal discussions.

This is part of our standard operations review process which helps us to analyse our results and allow us to focus on the improvement required after each game, both on and off the field so that we can continue to improve in all aspects.

The culture in Kings XI is one that is open and non-hierarchical, and is one which encourages open and frank debate by one and all across all levels with the common goal of continuous improvement.

It is unfortunate that this open and transparent culture has been misconstrued and highlighted in a negative manner, so as to tarnish and damage our image as well as that of the IPL.”

The team spirit in the KXIP camp is as strong as it ever was and, after Lokesh Rahul and Andrew Tye’s recent exploits, the team’s enthusiasm has grown even more as they look forward to bringing their maiden title home.

The Kings will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next home game on the 12th of May with the home team needing 2 wins in 4 and the away team needing to win every game to have a chance of qualifying. With such a mouth-watering contest on offer we hope this message will put an end to the controversy so that our fans can focus on what really matters, the beautiful game of cricket."

Everyone's opinions are invited and all are valued equally.

Zinta has already slammed the report. She took to social media to deny any friction between her and Sehwag. She slammed the report as fake news and claimed her 'conversation' with the former Indian opener has been 'blown out of proportion'.

"Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews," Zinta wrote on Twitter.

— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2018

KXIP are in a good position in the IPL 2018 points table. They are currently placed third with four matches to play. Cool heads on and off the field will ensure a smooth passage to the Play-Offs.