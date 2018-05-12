Headlines

IPL 2018: Watch- AB de Villiers' emotional message of hope for RCB fans ahead of DD v/s RCB match

AB de Villiers assured the fans that they will try to bounce back to make it to the play-offs.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 01:59 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not had the best of IPL 2018 so far. The star-studded team is staring at another finish outside the top 4 after three-quarters of the mathes having been played. 

The Virat Kohli-led os not short on talent but have not been able to win the Indian Premier League so far. This has surely left the fans disappointed. 

RCB batsman AB de Villiers on Friday assured the fans that the players were trying their best and hoped that they will bounce back to make it to the play-offs.

AB de Villiers shared an emotional message for RCB fans, saying the team would be hoping to make a good comeback in the remaining four games. 

In a video message on RCB's official handle, AB said that they owed it to their fans.

The message was captioned: “We’re hoping to make a good comeback in the last 4 games and make our supporters proud.”

De Villiers also admitted  that the team has let themselves down. 

"We have assembled a strong squad and we have played well at times and yet, in crucial moments, usually in the closing overs with both bat and ball, we have let ourselves down badly, won only three matches out of 10 and now find ourselves on the brink of elimination," he wrote on his column for Times of India.

However, AB was positive that they will give their best in the remaining matches. 

"And yet, and yet ... we’re not dead yet. There is no doubt that we need to win all four of our four remaining league matches — against DD at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, against KXIP in Indore on Monday, then at home to SRH on Thursday and, finally, against RR at Jaipur on Saturday 19 May. We know we have let people down, yet we know we retain a chance of sneaking into the knockout phase, and we still believe we can beat anyone," he wrote.

RCB are currently at Number 7 in the IPL 2018 points table with 3 victories in 10 games. They have to win their remaining four games to have a chance to play in the playoffs.

RCB will next face Delhi Daredevils in match number 45 of the IPL 2018 on May 12 at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

