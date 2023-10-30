Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector amid World Cup 2023 debacle

Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation comes after Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team faced a four-match losing streak in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq has resigned as PCB Chief Selector. Inzamam is also facing scrutiny due to allegations of his shareholding in 'Yazo International Limited', a company associated with player agent Talha Rehmani. Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team faced a four-match losing streak in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Inzamam is regarded as one of the best middle-order batsmen of all time. He was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in one-day internationals, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.

