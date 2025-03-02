Due to political tensions and security concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to move the India's Champions Trophy matches to Dubai.

Following Saqlain Mushtaq's criticism of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), another Pakistani cricket legend, Inzamam ul Haq, has voiced his frustration over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Champions Trophy. He has called on other cricket boards to unite in boycotting the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The BCCI is currently caught in a dispute that was sparked by English cricket legends Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton. They have raised concerns about the Indian team gaining an unfair advantage by playing all their matches at a single venue—Dubai.

Amid this controversy, Inzamam has advocated for a global boycott of the IPL. He highlighted that while Indian players are barred from participating in foreign leagues, players from other nations are allowed to compete in the IPL.

"Keep aside the Champions Trophy. Top players participate in IPL but Indian players don't participate in other leagues. Other boards should stop sending their players to IPL. If you (BCCI) don't release your players for leagues, then other boards should take a stance," he said speaking on a Pakistani TV channel.

Indian players under the BCCI are not allowed to take part in overseas leagues unless they officially retire from Indian cricket, which includes the IPL and domestic competitions. Once they make this choice, they cannot participate in any BCCI-organized events.

The discussion about India's supposed edge in international cricket has intensified, with notable figures like Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton expressing their concerns. This issue became particularly prominent when both Australia and South Africa traveled to the United Arab Emirates, likely gearing up for a Champions Trophy semifinal against India.

As the Champions Trophy nears its final group match between India and New Zealand, the result will decide whether Australia or South Africa will meet the Men in Blue in Dubai for the first knockout round. If India wins, they will face Australia; if they lose, they will go up against a strong South African side in the semifinals.

