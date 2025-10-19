Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike

The players had previously journeyed to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to take part in a friendly cricket match. Upon their return to Urgun, they were attacked during a gathering.

In a tragic event, three Afghan club cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - lost their lives in Urgun, Paktika province, following an airstrike by Pakistan after returning from a friendly match in Sharana. This incident has sent shockwaves through Afghanistan’s cricket community and led to the national team’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan next month.

Reports from Cricbuzz indicate that the players were invited to a small meal after the game. Some teammates, feeling exhausted from the day’s play, opted to stay behind. Those who attended were caught in the crossfire as the area was hit by multiple strikes before night fell.

An online commentator recounted that some players expressed their fatigue and chose not to join, while a former Afghan cricketer mentioned that the attack occurred in three distinct waves. Investigations are still underway to determine whether the incident involved Pakistani jets or a missile strike.

"They had played a game earlier in the day and were later invited to a friend's place. Some of the players said they were too tired to join, so they stayed back, but a few others went. Among those who went, the host was injured, and three club-level Afghan cricketers were killed. The incident unfolded in three waves - the place was attacked once, followed by a second and then a third one," said a former Afghanistan player, who participated in the online debate on Saturday.

Describing the deaths as a devastating loss, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the identities of the victims and noted that others were also injured in the attack. In response, the board announced its withdrawal from the tri-series scheduled to take place in Pakistan in mid-November.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement expressing its deep sadness and shock over the deaths of the three young cricketers, emphasizing that the attack has deprived families, communities, and the cricketing world of three promising talents. The ICC affirmed its support for the ACB during this difficult time.

Similarly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a media advisory conveying its profound sorrow and condolences, condemning the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika that resulted in the deaths of the three players, and expressing solidarity with Afghanistan’s cricket community in its mourning.

While the ACB has clearly attributed the strikes to Pakistan, the exact nature of the attack is still being verified through various investigations. What remains indisputable is the tragic human cost; the three club cricketers, who dedicated their day to the sport they loved, never reached the meal that was intended to follow their match.

