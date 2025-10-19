FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO

Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike

Noida bachelors light up balcony for Diwali after viral ‘lazy’ decor post

Gurgaon bathes in golden glow as Diwali lights up city, watch

With over 2600000 diyas, Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records; Check details

Did Ajit Agarkar influence Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements? Chief selector breaks silence

GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?

Dhanteras sales boom: Over 100000 cars sold in single day, India's auto market shatters all records

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader', announces US to cut off all subsidies

Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader'

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike

The players had previously journeyed to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to take part in a friendly cricket match. Upon their return to Urgun, they were attacked during a gathering.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:30 PM IST

Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic event, three Afghan club cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - lost their lives in Urgun, Paktika province, following an airstrike by Pakistan after returning from a friendly match in Sharana. This incident has sent shockwaves through Afghanistan’s cricket community and led to the national team’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan next month.

Reports from Cricbuzz indicate that the players were invited to a small meal after the game. Some teammates, feeling exhausted from the day’s play, opted to stay behind. Those who attended were caught in the crossfire as the area was hit by multiple strikes before night fell.

An online commentator recounted that some players expressed their fatigue and chose not to join, while a former Afghan cricketer mentioned that the attack occurred in three distinct waves. Investigations are still underway to determine whether the incident involved Pakistani jets or a missile strike.

"They had played a game earlier in the day and were later invited to a friend's place. Some of the players said they were too tired to join, so they stayed back, but a few others went. Among those who went, the host was injured, and three club-level Afghan cricketers were killed. The incident unfolded in three waves - the place was attacked once, followed by a second and then a third one," said a former Afghanistan player, who participated in the online debate on Saturday.

Describing the deaths as a devastating loss, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the identities of the victims and noted that others were also injured in the attack. In response, the board announced its withdrawal from the tri-series scheduled to take place in Pakistan in mid-November.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement expressing its deep sadness and shock over the deaths of the three young cricketers, emphasizing that the attack has deprived families, communities, and the cricketing world of three promising talents. The ICC affirmed its support for the ACB during this difficult time.

Similarly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a media advisory conveying its profound sorrow and condolences, condemning the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika that resulted in the deaths of the three players, and expressing solidarity with Afghanistan’s cricket community in its mourning.

While the ACB has clearly attributed the strikes to Pakistan, the exact nature of the attack is still being verified through various investigations. What remains indisputable is the tragic human cost; the three club cricketers, who dedicated their day to the sport they loved, never reached the meal that was intended to follow their match.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who were 3 Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes?
Who were 3 Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes?
Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor in..., drops strong message: 'Shadow that dares to...'
Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor
US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown
US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies
Journey from Mumbai's Versova to Madh Island in 10 minutes? 1 hour coastal link ride to get easier with BMC’s bridge, project to cost a whopping Rs...
Journey from Mumbai's Versova to Madh Island in 10 minutes? Here's how
Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja ritual
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE