'Invite kyu nahi kiya': Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan has a question for teammate Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey tied the knot with actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai.


Karen Noronha

Updated: Dec 3, 2019, 05:51 PM IST

Manish Pandey tied the knot with actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai.

While wishes poured in for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title holder, there was a particular congratulatory message that caught everyone's attention. 

Taking to Twitter, Manish Pandey's Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan wished the Karanataka captain a happy married life.

However, the spinner did have a question for his SRH teammate. Rashid wrote, "Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day. Lekan Invite Q nahi kya".

While Manish Pandey helped Karnatak win the match by a run in a cliffhanger of a final against Tamil Nadu, Ashrita is a Tamil actress and debuted with a comedy Tulu film titled Telikeda Bolli.