'Invite kyu nahi kiya': Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan has a question for teammate Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey tied the knot with actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai.
Manish Pandey, Ashrita Shetty and Rashid Khan , Twitter
While wishes poured in for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title holder, there was a particular congratulatory message that caught everyone's attention.
Taking to Twitter, Manish Pandey's Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan wished the Karanataka captain a happy married life.
However, the spinner did have a question for his SRH teammate. Rashid wrote, "Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day. Lekan Invite Q nahi kya".
Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day .
Lekan Invite Q nahi kya pic.twitter.com/QtDvrJk4eW— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 3, 2019
While Manish Pandey helped Karnatak win the match by a run in a cliffhanger of a final against Tamil Nadu, Ashrita is a Tamil actress and debuted with a comedy Tulu film titled Telikeda Bolli.