'Invite kyu nahi kiya': Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan has a question for teammate Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey tied the knot with actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai.

While wishes poured in for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title holder, there was a particular congratulatory message that caught everyone's attention.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Pandey's Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan wished the Karanataka captain a happy married life.

However, the spinner did have a question for his SRH teammate. Rashid wrote, "Congratulations my brother @im_manishpandey Raja wishing you a lifetime of happiness together and a love that grows stronger with each passing day. Lekan Invite Q nahi kya".

While Manish Pandey helped Karnatak win the match by a run in a cliffhanger of a final against Tamil Nadu, Ashrita is a Tamil actress and debuted with a comedy Tulu film titled Telikeda Bolli.