'Invisible': Yuvraj Singh drops hilarious response on Sachin Tendulkar's latest Instagram post

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an old photograph on social media with his former India teammates, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.

Sachin took to Instagram to post a photo from Yuvraj's birthday party and expressed his feelings on how the view got better thanks to the amazing company of his friends (Yuvi and Harbhajan).

"Scenic view in the amazing company of friends. #tbt," Tendulkar's post read.

However, Yuvraj Singh dropped an epic response to this post on how it seems like he is missing one hand in the photo.

Yuvi is widely known for pulling legs of his teammates on social media and dropping witty comments on their posts.

Also read R Ashwin finishes decade as highest wicket-taker in international cricket

”My invisible hand”, Yuvraj's response read on IG.

The former India cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, celebrated his birthday on December 12 and became the most-searched Indian sportsperson in the country in the outgoing year 2019.

Making his India debut in 2000, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10 this year.

From winning two World Cups to even beating cancer out of the park, Yuvraj has gained all the love and affection.