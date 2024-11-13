Major Australian outlets like Fox and The Daily Telegraph ran articles on Kohli, who was arriving for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with special mention of his cultural significance and even added Hindi and Punjabi elements

Virat Kohli's Australian media coverage has reignited the debate over who rules Indian cricket, Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. Major Australian outlets like Fox and The Daily Telegraph ran articles on Kohli, who was arriving for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with special mention of his cultural significance and even added Hindi and Punjabi elements. The attention has prompted fans to wonder whether Tendulkar was similarly feted during his tours down under.

Sachin Tendulkar was the face of Indian cricket for years, a legendary figure whose records and performances were the yardstick for future generations. But Kohli's rise over the past decade has changed the face of things. Solidly in cricket's elite, he recently surpassed Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. However, with Kohli’s recent struggles at the crease, there has been talk of his form and some fans have suggested he should go back to domestic cricket, as Tendulkar did early in his career.

Sachin Tendulkar was never this big, period!! https://t.co/pJBnv65tc5 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) November 12, 2024

Both have left indelible marks on Australian soil, but in different contexts. While Tendulkar played in an era where he was almost mythic and Kohli plays in a digital age where every move is watched online. Tendulkar has been awarded the prestigious Order of Australia in 2012 and holds the record for most Test runs against Australia. Whereas, Kohli is admired for winning India's first Test series in Australia since 2004 during the 2014-15 season.

Kohli, who is on his sixth tour of Australia, will be keen to prove critics wrong as he embarks on his latest tour of the country. But the upcoming series is a must-watch chapter in this ongoing rivalry between the two of cricket’s greatest icons and a reminder that both players have their own legacies to celebrate.