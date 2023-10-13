International Olympic Committee approves cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles games

Cricket is set to make its Olympic debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, following the approval of the proposal by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board.

Cricket is set to make its Olympic debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, following the approval of the proposal by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board. IOC President Thomas Bach announced this decision after a second-day meeting of the executive board in Mumbai. The LA Games organizers' proposal to include cricket, along with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash, and lacrosse, was accepted by the IOC officials.

Los Angeles is planning to host a six-team event featuring men's and women's T20 cricket, with the United States participating as the host nation. However, a final decision on the number of teams and the qualification process will be made after formal ratification on Monday.

"The proposal of the Los Angeles Organising Committee to introduce five new sports, including baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse, squash, and cricket, has been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board. These sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our host in 2028, showcasing iconic American sports while also introducing international sports to the United States," stated Thomas Bach.

Cricket has not been a part of the Olympic Games since 1900, but it made appearances at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and Birmingham in 2022.

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics is a significant development for the sport, which needed to meet several criteria to be recognized by the International Olympic Committee. This recognition came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) took control of the women's game in 2005 and introduced a WADA-compliant anti-doping in 2006.

In addition to cricket, modern pentathlon featuring obstacle racing and weightlifting have also been restored to the Olympic program.

The IOC is working to limit the increase in the number of athletes for LA 2028, as there is a previously announced limit of 10,500 athletes to control the costs of hosting the Games.

The status of boxing at the 2028 Games remains uncertain, as the IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of its recognition due to a governance dispute. Bach expressed the IOC's willingness to include boxing in the program but mentioned the issue lies with the governing body of the sport. Boxing has been a part of the Olympics since 1920 and will also feature in the upcoming Paris Games in 2024.