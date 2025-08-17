'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

Rohit was the first to announce his retirement, sharing an Instagram story to reveal his exit from the Indian whites. Just two days later, it was reported that Kohli had communicated with the BCCI expressing his desire to retire from Tests. Within the following 48 hours, he confirmed it officially.

The unexpected retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the Indian Test team sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world. These two legends of Indian cricket made the surprising decision to end their Test careers in May 2025, just days ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Various theories and reports suggested that disappointing performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia might have influenced their decision to retire, but former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri has introduced a fresh perspective on the matter.

Ghavri mentioned that both Rohit and Kohli had the desire to keep representing India in the longest format of the game, but were compelled to step away due to the "internal politics" within the BCCI.

"He [Kohli] should have definitely continued playing for India easily, probably for another couple of years. But something really forced him to retire. And unfortunately, when he retired, he was not even given a farewell by the BCCI," said Ghavri on the Vickey Lalwani Show.

"Such players, such a great player who has done such great service to BCCI, India cricket and Indian fans, should be given a grand and fabulous farewell," he added.

He also placed the selection panel at fault for the "untimely" retirement of Rohit and Virat from Test cricket.

"It's due to internal politics within the BCCI, which is hard to understand. And I think this is the reason he retired prematurely. Even Rohit Sharma retired prematurely. They were asked to go out," said Ghavri.

"It's not like they wanted to leave. They wanted to continue. But the selectors and BCCI had different ideas. It was a matter of some kind of petty politics," he added.

Virat and Rohit are among the greatest ODI players that India has ever produced. Virat boasts an impressive tally of 14,181 runs from 302 matches and 290 innings, achieving an average of 57.88, which includes 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His highest score stands at 183.

Conversely, Rohit has accumulated 11,168 runs across 272 matches and 265 innings, with an average of 48.76, featuring 32 centuries and 59 fifties, and his best score is 264.

With the return of ODI cricket in October, discussions regarding the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have emerged. Both players are anticipated to be selected for the ODI series against Australia, although some reports suggest that this could be their final international appearance for India. As the speculation about their future continues, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the conversation remains lively.

