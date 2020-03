Intellectual CC vs Levante CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INT vs LEV in European Cricket Series

Dream11 Prediction - Levante CC vs Intellectual CC

INT vs LEV Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Levante CC vs Intellectual CC match today, March 5.

Levante CC vs Intellectual CC (INT vs LEV) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Sharad Brahmbhatt, Hafiz Abid

Batsmen – SS Hafiz (C), Sadeem Muhammad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Umair Akram

Allrounders – A Ilyas (VC), T Afridi

Bowlers – Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Hassan Askari

INT vs LEV My Dream11 Team

INT vs LEV Probable Playing 11

Team Levante CC(Playing XI): Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), Zain Ellahi/Ajmal Ilyas, W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi/Imtiaz Ullah, Zahid, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West

Team Intellectual CC (Playing XI): Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, T Ahmed, Sadeem Muhammad/N Muhammad, SS Hafiz, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (wk), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig

