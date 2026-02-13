Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq revealed he was inspired by MS Dhoni’s biopic and received his national call-up while attending a wedding. The youngster admitted he initially thought the selection news was a prank before reality sank in.

For Pakistan to stand a chance against a strong team like India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Usman Tariq must truly step up. The 28-year-old, who has only played 4 T20Is for the nation, is seen as a significant threat to the dynamic Indian lineup, primarily due to his unique bowling style. His delivery has an air of mystery, largely because of the pronounced pause he takes before launching the ball in a slingshot manner. Recently, his bowling action has been examined from all angles, with fans online discussing its legality.

Previously, his bowling action was deemed illegal on two occasions, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) laboratory cleared him. Just last year, England's Tom Banton questioned his action during the ILT20. Before the T20 World Cup commenced, even Australia's Cameron Green appeared to make a ‘chucking’ gesture after being dismissed by Tariq in the second T20I in Lahore.

Tariq has previously addressed his critics, clarifying the reasoning behind his ball release technique. "I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare," Tariq told AFP.

“I have been cleared twice, so I am confident that it's legal. I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions,” he added.



The spinner is an avid admirer of former India captain MS Dhoni, and he has mentioned that he drew inspiration from the biopic of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning captain. He expressed that he might not have pursued cricket had he not seen the Bollywood film released in 2016.

"I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same," Tariq told AFP.

Tariq earned his spot on the Pakistan team following an impressive performance in the Caribbean Premier League, where he took twenty wickets. His coach informed him of his selection while he was occupied with his wedding celebrations.

"My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank. But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me,” said Tariq.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has already indicated that Tariq will be the team's X-factor throughout the tournament. Since his international debut just three months ago, Tariq has taken 11 wickets in four T20Is, including a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. He played his first World Cup match earlier this week, claiming 3 wickets against the USA.

Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan