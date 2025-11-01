Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand endorsements, swanky cars and million-dollar WPL contract

Step inside Smriti Mandhana’s rs 34 crore empire — from her lavish Sangli apartment and swanky car collection to her million-dollar WPL contract and top brand endorsements. India’s batting queen continues to rule both the crease and the business world with record-breaking success.

Smriti Mandhana, the face of Indian women’s cricket, has successfully parlayed her elegant batting and global appeal into a sprawling financial empire, estimated to be between Rs 32-34 crore (around $4 million USD). Her impressive net worth stems from a lucrative mix of domestic and international cricket contracts, a historic WPL deal, and a massive portfolio of brand endorsements.

The Million-Dollar WPL Contract

The centerpiece of Mandhana’s financial rise is her groundbreaking contract with the Women's Premier League (WPL). As one of the most sought-after players in the inaugural auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured her services for a staggering Rs 3.4 crore per season, making her one of the highest-paid female cricketers globally. This deal instantly accelerated her financial standing and cemented her status as a cricketing heavyweight.

In addition to this, Mandhana holds a prestigious Grade A BCCI Central Contract, earning an annual retainer of Rs 50 lakh, complemented by significant match fees for all three international formats.

Brand Endorsements and Business Ventures

Off the pitch, Mandhana is a marketer’s dream. Her widespread appeal and wholesome image have attracted a vast array of high-profile brands. Her endorsement portfolio includes giants like Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Red Bull, Garnier, Wrangler, and PNB MetLife. These multi-year deals contribute significantly to her annual earnings, reflecting her immense marketability.

Mandhana has also dabbled in entrepreneurship, owning the popular SM-18 Sports Café in her hometown, Sangli, further diversifying her income streams.

Lavish Lifestyle: Sangli Abode and Swanky Cars

Despite her global fame, Mandhana remains deeply rooted in her hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra, where she resides with her family. Her lavish home is a blend of elegance and comfort, reportedly created by combining two apartments on a single floor. The residence features muted, tasteful interiors, a dedicated home gym, and a stunning trophy wall that spans the length of the living area—a proud testament to her international success.

A self-confessed automobile enthusiast, her garage houses a selection of swanky cars, including a Hyundai Creta and the robust Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, alongside more luxurious vehicles such as an Audi and a BMW sedan.

Also read| Meet Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's stylish batter and talented singer-songwriter eyeing her first World Cup title for Proteas