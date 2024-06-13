Twitter
Cricket

'Inse jyada buzdil...’: Former Pakistan cricketers slam Babar Azam and co after poor show in T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team has come under scrutiny from former cricketers and experts following their consecutive losses in the T20 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

'Inse jyada buzdil...’: Former Pakistan cricketers slam Babar Azam and co after poor show in T20 World Cup
Courtesy: X @TheRealPCB
Renowned former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir has expressed strong disapproval of the performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Despite securing a victory over Canada in their third match, the team's fate in the tournament hangs in the balance, contingent upon the outcomes of other matches.

Criticism from former cricketers and experts has been particularly harsh following Pakistan's defeats against the United States and India in the initial stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Imran Nazir, a highly skilled opener in Pakistan's cricket history, did not mince words as he labeled Babar Azam and his fellow players as lacking courage and condemned them for making excuses.

"I am sorry, but I am compelled to say that cricket is a game of the fearless. I haven't witnessed anyone as cowardly as this team [Cricket dileron ka khel hai. Yeh team jis tarike se khele hai, inse jyada buzdil cricketers aaj tak nahi dekhe]," Nazir remarked on a Pakistani TV show.

"I frequently discuss what new excuse they will be concocting now. There are no excuses in cricket. Irrespective of the pitch or conditions you are encountering, you are obligated to play. In a team where there's no middle-order batter who can rotate the strike, how can you anticipate that team to win the World Cup? This team failed to score 40 runs, despite having eight batters. First, ascertain what you possess. You neither have proficient batters nor adept bowlers, nothing," he added.

In addition to Nazir, Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad, who was also part of the discussion, provided insights into Babar's underwhelming performances in crucial competitions.

"When my stats started deteriorating, I went straight to domestic cricket. And your [Babar's] stats are not 'King' size. Nobody wants to retain you in the PSL team. International players are reluctant to join the PSL team you are part of because they say we will be under more pressure due to Babar playing. This is the truth," Shahzad said.

Shahzad recommended that Babar engage in domestic cricket in order to enhance his skills and performance. This opportunity will allow Babar to further develop his game and gain valuable experience in a competitive setting.

"You should play in domestic cricket. I did and spent three years in domestic cricket. My performance improved after that. I am not implying that I will be selected for the national team, but it's a process. You have had five years of [international] cricket but did not elevate your caliber. Your cricket is stagnant. You know you can't execute the aerial shots required in modern-day cricket. You will get out. You should toil in domestic cricket now," he suggested.

Pakistan rebounded from back-to-back losses in the T20 World Cup 2024 with a resounding seven-wicket triumph over Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

