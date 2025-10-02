Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Innocent face saved him': Abhishek Sharma exposes Shubman Gill's hilarious childhood incident from Under-16 days

In a recent show, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma shared a hilarious incident about his opening partner and childhood friend, Shubman Gill. Know the whole story.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

'Innocent face saved him': Abhishek Sharma exposes Shubman Gill's hilarious childhood incident from Under-16 days
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during a game in the Asia Cup 2025
Abhishek Sharma, India's Asia Cup star opener, recently shared a hilarious bus incident, which involves Test skipper Shubman Gill from their Under-16 days. Both Shubman and Abhishek come from Punjab and have been playing together since their childhood, representing the state in domestic cricket and eventually becoming part of the Indian Under-19 team that won the 2018 World Cup.

 

Abhishek shares hilarious incident about Shubman

 

Speaking on a show named Breakfast With Champions, Abhishek said, ''Ek insaan hai jo age group cricket mein kabhi shaitaniyaan krta nahi fassa, Shubman Gill. Once we were having an under-16 level practice, and kids from Punjab, Delhi, and HP had come. Imagine all of these kids coming together. Our hotel was 500 m away from the Dharamshala stadium. We used to go by bus. So the driver would not play songs, but we wanted to play Punjabi songs. We argued. The one shouting the most from the back was Shubman.''

 

''The situation escalated and reached the coaches, and two to three drivers came together. They informed the coaches that the kids had misbehaved, and the coaches asked them to identify the misbehaving kids. There were 4-5 kids max: me, Prabhsimran, and the 5th was Shubman. We all stood in a line, and the coach would point to us and ask the drivers, "Was he there?" (misbehaving), and when he pointed to Shubman, the driver said no. I was so shocked,'' he added.

 

 

''All of us were made to sign a letter which said we had to go back home. First, I was sad that I had to go, I was also sad why was he (Gill) not caught? The person who had started all this. He had a talent that he could change his expressions. If everyone was laughing, he could turn serious. Which is not there in most of us Punjabis. He had made that

"bechara" face that day,'' he further said.

 

For those unversed, Shubman and Abhishek also opened for Team India in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

