'Inke pair padne padte hai..': Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur's fun banter at Lord's goes viral

A video was shared by the official X handle of BCCI wherein Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur are seen having a fun banter with each other during a practice session at the Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to return to the Playing XI for the Lord's Test

Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to rejoin the Playing XI for the upcoming Test match at Lord's after missing the Edgbaston Test. He was also spotted during practice sessions with other team members ahead of the high-voltage game, starting July 10. A video of Bumrah was shared by the official X handle of BCCI, wherein he was seen sharing a fun banter with 'Lord' Shardul Thakur.

Bumrah-Shardul's fun banter at Lord's

In the viral clip, Jasprit is heard saying, pointing at Shardul, ''Yeh dekho, Lord's, Lord.'' In reply, Shardul said, ''Tab hi Jasprit Bumrah ke pair padne padte hai.'' In the video, Shardul is also seen touching Bumrah's feet after saying this. ''Ye inka badappan hai. Main inke saath khada hun, wahan hi main jeet gaya (This is his generosity. I am standing with them, I have won there itself).''

Watch the clip:

Along with the video, BCCI wrote, ''The world's No.1 Test bowler is back at the @HomeOfCricket, and mind you, he knows his stats really well.'' Praising Bumrah and reacting to his return in the Playing XI, several netizens expressed their reaction in the comment section of the video. One user wrote, ''He'll be a nightmare for the batsmen at Lords, especially using the slope. Good luck to England if there's cloud cover when he bowls.'' ''His yorkers are lethal, but his cricket IQ is what separates him from the rest. Always thinking two steps ahead,'' wrote another.

Meanwhile, India and England are set to lock horns at the home of cricket, Lord's. In the previous game, Team India won the Edgbaston Test, levelling series with England 1-1.