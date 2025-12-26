Injury scare in Vijay Hazare Trophy! KKR star rushed to hospital after 'freak' injury - Watch

A major injury scare unfolded in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a Kolkata Knight Riders star suffered a freak injury and was rushed to hospital mid-match. The incident triggered concern among fans, with updates awaited on the player’s condition and availability going forward.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was swiftly taken to a hospital in Jaipur after sustaining a serious injury during Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday (December 26), raising concerns about his health status among those present at the stadium.

The incident occurred on the field when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player attempted to catch a ball. Ground reports indicate that he suffered injuries to his shoulder and head, necessitating his being carried off the field on a stretcher. According to a report from Sportstar, he was transported to the nearby SDMH hospital, where he will undergo a CT scan. The report also mentioned a delay in the availability of the stretcher and ambulance.

Further information revealed that the incident took place during the 30th over, as Raghuvanshi, fielding at deep mid-wicket, tried to catch a ball hit by Saruabh Rawat. He ran towards the ball and attempted a dive, but his head hit the ground.

| Angkrish Raghuvanshi was attempting to go for a tough catch and hurt his head and shoulder in the process.



pic.twitter.com/XhRsC5lLl2

Raghuvanshi managed to sit up for a few seconds but then lay back down, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush onto the field. Once it was clear he couldn't stand, a stretcher was called, and the waiting ambulance transported him to the nearest SDMH Hospital.

Earlier that day, Raghuvanshi had scored 11 runs after opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a golden duck after scoring 155 runs in the opening match. Raghuvanshi had previously made 38 runs against Sikkim.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) earlier this month, he scored 49 runs across four games. The 21-year-old has only played one match in the Ranji Trophy this season, where he managed just one run.

Regarding the match, Mumbai set a total of 331 runs, bolstered by half-centuries from brothers Musheer and Sarfaraz Khan. Wicket-keeper batter Hardik Tamore contributed an unbeaten 93, while Shams Mulani added a quick 48 runs off just 35 balls.

The team, led by Shardul Thakur, secured victory in their opening game against Sikkim by eight wickets.

