Injury scare for Yuzvendra Chahal during IND vs WI 3rd ODI? Video shows spinner hobbling

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted hobbling during IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal showed his true class once again for Team India as his fiery spell of 4/17 propelled the Men in Blue to a 119-win victory over the West Indies by DLS method. Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team completed the 3-0 clean sweep on Wednesday, but there could be an injury scare on the cards.

Chahal was spotted struggling as he hobbled after picking up Shai Hope's wicket as the replays showed his teammates looking concerned while they celebrated the dismissal.

Having missed the last year's T20I World Cup, Chahal picking up an injury could be a blow for the Indian team since they already have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul recovering from their respective medical issues.

READ| 'ODI mein toh Sachin paaji ko pakad lunga': When Virat Kohli said he'd emulate Tendulkar's heroics

In the lead-up to the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, Chahal has been picking up wickets consistently, and he will be a big asset going forward.

Watch:

After dismissing the dangerman Hope, who scored a century in the second ODI, Chahal decimated the West Indies lower-batting order getting rid of Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Jayden Seales.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill impressed once again with his unbeaten 98-run knock, while Shreyas Iyer and skipper Shikhar Dhawan also contributed handy knocks to propel India to a total of 225/3 in 36 overs.

READ| Watch: Murali Vijay's classy gesture for fans who teased him with Dinesh Karthik's name

Due to multiple rain delays, the revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one for the West Indies, and Mohammed Siraj's (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as the hosts could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.