Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Injury scare for Yuzvendra Chahal during IND vs WI 3rd ODI? Video shows spinner hobbling

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal lit up the third ODI between India and West Indies after his fiery spell of 4/17, but he was also seen hobbling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Injury scare for Yuzvendra Chahal during IND vs WI 3rd ODI? Video shows spinner hobbling
Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted hobbling during IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal showed his true class once again for Team India as his fiery spell of 4/17 propelled the Men in Blue to a 119-win victory over the West Indies by DLS method. Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team completed the 3-0 clean sweep on Wednesday, but there could be an injury scare on the cards. 

Chahal was spotted struggling as he hobbled after picking up Shai Hope's wicket as the replays showed his teammates looking concerned while they celebrated the dismissal. 

Having missed the last year's T20I World Cup, Chahal picking up an injury could be a blow for the Indian team since they already have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul recovering from their respective medical issues. 

READ| 'ODI mein toh Sachin paaji ko pakad lunga': When Virat Kohli said he'd emulate Tendulkar's heroics

In the lead-up to the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, Chahal has been picking up wickets consistently, and he will be a big asset going forward. 

Watch:

After dismissing the dangerman Hope, who scored a century in the second ODI, Chahal decimated the West Indies lower-batting order getting rid of Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Jayden Seales. 

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill impressed once again with his unbeaten 98-run knock, while Shreyas Iyer and skipper Shikhar Dhawan also contributed handy knocks to propel India to a total of 225/3 in 36 overs. 

READ| Watch: Murali Vijay's classy gesture for fans who teased him with Dinesh Karthik's name

Due to multiple rain delays, the revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one for the West Indies, and Mohammed Siraj's (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as the hosts could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.