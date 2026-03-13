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Injury nightmare continues for Kolkata Knight Riders, star Indian player ruled out of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered another setback ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with a star Indian player ruled out due to injury. The latest blow adds to the franchise’s growing concerns as they prepare their squad for the upcoming campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

Injury nightmare continues for Kolkata Knight Riders, star Indian player ruled out of IPL 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced another setback in their fast-bowling lineup with the loss of Mustafizur Rahman's availability for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. On the same day they announced the signing of Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for the Bangladeshi star for the 19th edition, it was revealed that a crucial Indian player would be absent this year.

According to a report from the Times of India (TOI), Harshit Rana has been ruled out for the upcoming season, which is set to begin on March 28. Rana sustained an injury during a warm-up match for the 2026 T20 World Cup between India and South Africa, causing him to miss out on India's triumphant campaign.

The report indicates that Rana suffered a knee injury and has undergone surgery. He will not recover in time for the latest edition of the lucrative league.

Rana's absence will be significant for the three-time champions, as he played a vital role in their success during the 2024 season, where they clinched the title under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. The pacer took 19 wickets in 11 matches, and last year, he claimed 15 wickets in 13 games.

The same report mentions that KKR has yet to determine a replacement. Nevertheless, they possess a solid group of Indian pacers, including Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Deep, and Umran Malik. Among their overseas bowlers, they have Muzarabani and Mateesha Pathirana, for whom they invested Rs. 18 crore at the auction. Pathirana was their second-most expensive acquisition, following the Rs. 27 crore spent on Cameron Green.

However, it remains uncertain whether Pathirana is fit, as he sustained an injury during Sri Lanka's 2026 T20 World Cup match against Australia, which sidelined him for the tournament.

KKR will begin their campaign on March 29 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read| BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha’s brainfade dismissal sparks drama; Ramiz Raja questions Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s spirit of cricket

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