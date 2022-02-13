Injured Jofra Archer seen bowling in the nets after Mumbai Indians splash Rs 8 crore on him - SEE pic

Jofra Archer, one of the world's most lethal pacers will be joining the ranks of Mumbai Indians from the upcoming season onwards.

Mumbai Indians, five-time champions of the IPL were relatively quiet in the IPL auction on day 1. Later in the day, their strategy was unveiled as they were saving money for Ishan Kishan, who bagged INR 15.25 crore to become the second most expensive Indian player in the IPL.

On day 2, the story wasn't too different as Mumbai Indians refrained from splashing big money up until the auctioneer Charu Sharma announced the name of Jofra Archer.

There was a bidding war between Mumbai and fellow IPL franchises, however, the Mumbai Indians had set their eyes on Archer. After Mumbai got their man for a splendid sum of INR 8 crore, this is how Archer reacted:

Archer is currently recovering from an injury and has not played international cricket since March 2021 when England toured India, and the English pacer had to miss the IPL 2021 and T20I World Cup of last year due to his injury issues.

There are doubts whether Archer will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season or not, but that did not hamper the five-time IPL holders from getting their main man.

Cricket fans, however, were ecstatic to see Archer bowling in the nets just after Mumbai Indians bought for the price of INR 8 crore.

The English pacer put up a story of himself bowling in the nets, as he recovers from his injury.

Indeed, the prospect of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer playing together next season would be a tempting one.