Rohit Sharma, Team India's ODI captain, recently spilled the beans and revealed the talks inside the dressing room ahead of the Australia game in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Australia defeated India in the 2023 World Cup Final on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and broke a billion hearts. However, Rohit Sharma-led India registered a 24-run victory over the Aussies in the T20 World Cup the next year, knocking them out of the tournament.

'Inhone humara 19 November kharaab kiya tha,' says Rohit

In a recent interview for JioHotstar, Rohit talked about the plans Team India had to take revenge from the Pat Cummins-led side. ''Haan gussa sabke ander rehta hai. Woh cheez back of the mind rehti hai. Inhone humara 19 November kharaab kar diya tha, humara nahi pure desh ka. Inko bhi kuch acha gift dena chahiye humko. (Yes, there was anger inside all of us and it remained in back of our minds. They spoiled our November 19, not only us but for whole of India. We then decided we should also gift them the taste of their own medicine),'' Rohit said.

''Han dressing room mein baat hoti rehti hai, ladko ke beech mein, mazak masti chalta rehta hai ki yaar, inko bahar karte hai maza ayega. (Yeah, there were talks inside the dressing room and we decided to knock them out of the tournament),'' he added.

IND vs AUS in 2024 T20 World Cup

In the Super Eight game of the tournament, India faced Australia in Saint Lucia, where Rohit slammed 92 off just 41 balls, including 8 sixes and 7 boundaries. India won the game by 24 runs and advanced into the semis. Rohit was also declared the Player of the Match.