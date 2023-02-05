'Inhe attention chaiye..': Irfan Pathan hits back at Sohail Khan after latter's remark on Umran Malik

In his latest jibe at Indian cricketers, the former Pak pacer targeted Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

Sohail Khan made headlines around the globe last week due to his contentious remarks. The former Pakistani cricketer not only asserted that MS Dhoni had requested him not to sledge him, but also declared that there was nothing extraordinary about the Indian batting maestro's iconic six off Haris Rauf. This statement has sparked a heated debate among cricket fans worldwide, with many questioning the validity of Khan's claims.

Apart from his comments on Virat Kohli, Sohail also made a bold statement about Umran Malik. The former Pakistan fast-bowler asserted that there are numerous players like Umran who can bowl at speeds exceeding 150 kmph in the Pakistan domestic circuit.

Irfan Pathan, mentor to Umran, was incensed by Sohail's remark and lashed out in response. After a social media user posted a screenshot of Sohail's comment on social media, along with a reminder of a similar comment made by former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad about Irfan, Irfan declared that Sohail was merely seeking attention and should be ignored.

"Pakistan cricketer says there are plenty of bowlers like Umran Malik in our domestic circuit. Javed Miandad had said the same about Irfan Pathan. He then went to Pakistan and proved his worth. Pakistanis should speak less," he posted.

Major sahab ese statements de kar inhe attention chahiye. Ignore maariye. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 4, 2023

"Major sahab ese statements de kar inhe attention chahiye. Ignore maariye (Major, they want to get attention by making these statements. Please ignore)," Irfan reacted to the post.

Umran has been a regular member of India's white-ball squad since 2023, and has been making a name for himself in the international cricketing scene. This year, he has taken nine wickets in five T20Is, and has further put his name in the 2023 World Cup squad with six wickets in three ODIs since the turn of the year. His impressive performances have made him a key player in the Indian squad.

