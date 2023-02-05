'Inhe attention chaiye..': Irfan Pathan hits back at Sohail Khan after latter's remark on Umran Malik

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Virender Sehwag says Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer will make you cry: 'It not just has cricket but...'

Meet India's richest stock investor who once bought 28 flats for Rs 1288 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

From school friends to life partners: The incredible love story of this cricketer

Sudha Murty quotes: 10 life lessons to learn from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife

7 yoga asanas to get rid of double chin, face fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Inhe attention chaiye..': Irfan Pathan hits back at Sohail Khan after latter's remark on Umran Malik

In his latest jibe at Indian cricketers, the former Pak pacer targeted Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sohail Khan made headlines around the globe last week due to his contentious remarks. The former Pakistani cricketer not only asserted that MS Dhoni had requested him not to sledge him, but also declared that there was nothing extraordinary about the Indian batting maestro's iconic six off Haris Rauf. This statement has sparked a heated debate among cricket fans worldwide, with many questioning the validity of Khan's claims.

Apart from his comments on Virat Kohli, Sohail also made a bold statement about Umran Malik. The former Pakistan fast-bowler asserted that there are numerous players like Umran who can bowl at speeds exceeding 150 kmph in the Pakistan domestic circuit.

Irfan Pathan, mentor to Umran, was incensed by Sohail's remark and lashed out in response. After a social media user posted a screenshot of Sohail's comment on social media, along with a reminder of a similar comment made by former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad about Irfan, Irfan declared that Sohail was merely seeking attention and should be ignored.

"Pakistan cricketer says there are plenty of bowlers like Umran Malik in our domestic circuit. Javed Miandad had said the same about Irfan Pathan. He then went to Pakistan and proved his worth. Pakistanis should speak less," he posted.

"Major sahab ese statements de kar inhe attention chahiye. Ignore maariye (Major, they want to get attention by making these statements. Please ignore)," Irfan reacted to the post.

Umran has been a regular member of India's white-ball squad since 2023, and has been making a name for himself in the international cricketing scene. This year, he has taken nine wickets in five T20Is, and has further put his name in the 2023 World Cup squad with six wickets in three ODIs since the turn of the year. His impressive performances have made him a key player in the Indian squad.

READ| Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI World Cup if Asia Cup 2023 moves out of Pakistan: Report

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal rains: What are Cloudbursts that killed 56 people? Why are they hard to predict?

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Watch: Man performs stunt on car’s roof in Noida Sector 18, Rs 26,000 challan issued, video goes viral

Meet India’s richest person ever, owned diamond mines, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Gautam Singhania

Woman steps into IKEA Hyderabad to purchase one lamp, departs with a bill as tall as her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE