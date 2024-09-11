Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase II inauguration date announced: Check stations' list and other details

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

India is set to embark on a busy Test schedule with three series lined up from September 19 onwards - two at home and one away.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has cautioned the Pat Cummins-led team to not be deceived by the theatrics of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. This warning comes as India prepares for their upcoming tour of Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series.

"We've all seen him play and heard him in the stump mic, he's an infectious character to have around the group. He loves his cricket, he's a winner, that's what he is. He doesn't just play to make a few runs and be out there for the fun of it," Ponting said while talking on Sky Sports.

The former Australian captain supported his statement with statistics, noting that Rishabh Pant has already scored as many centuries as MS Dhoni did in his entire Test career.

"He must have 4 or 5 Test hundreds already and he's got about nine 90s as well. [MS] Dhoni played for 120 Tests (90) and made 3 or 4 hundreds (6), this is how good this guy (Pant) is. He's a serious cricketer," added Ponting.

Rishabh Pant emerged as one of India's most stylish batsmen during the recent tour of Australia, where a depleted Indian side managed to secure a historic 2-1 victory in a four-Test series. Pant's impressive innings of 97 in the Sydney Test played a crucial role in securing a draw for India, while his unbeaten 89 in Brisbane helped the team make history by clinching a memorable victory.

Looking ahead, India is set to embark on a busy Test schedule with three series lined up from September 19 onwards - two at home and one away. The team will kick off their campaign with a two-Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a challenging three-Test series against New Zealand at home, before heading to Australia for another exciting series.

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja has expressed his admiration for the Indian team's determination to compete against Australia in all forms of cricket, viewing it as a gesture of respect.

"I think for Indians it's always been the case to beat Australia," Khawaja noted.

"More recently, you know, since the rise of India and IPL and everything else that happened, it's the same way with Australia against India. And particularly since India's beaten Australia in Australia the last two times.... It just means a little bit more," he added.

Also read| ICC unveils tickets for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, free entry for....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement