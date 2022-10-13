IND-W vs THI-W: India Women beat Thailand by 74 runs, reach eighth successive Asia Cup final

Team India reach 8th successive Asia Cup final

Indian Women's cricket team qualified for the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, after beating Thailand by 74 runs in the semifinal on Thursday. The match played at the Sylhet International Stadium saw the Indian eves qualify for their eighth successive Asia Cup final as they dished out yet another clinical performance.

The most successful side in Asia Cup history with six titles, Team India had defeated Thailand by 9 wickets earlier on October 10, having dismissed their opponents for a paltry 37 runs.

They ended up winning the match with 84 balls to spare, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side looked equally as dangerous in the semifinal as well, although Thailand also up the ante.

Taking lessons from their previous defeat, skipper Naruemol Chaiwai won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got off to a steady start subsequently, but the vice-captain was dismissed after havings scored 13 runs. Shafali continued his assault and added 42 runs before perishing herself.

Jemimah Rodrigues also chipped in with 27 runs, while skipper Harmapreet contributed 36 runs. Pooja Vastrakar remained unbeaten at 17 to end her side's inning with a flourish.

Sornnarin Tippoch registered three scalps and was the pick of the lot among Thailand bowlers. Needing 149 runs to win, they faced an uphill task and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nattaya Boochattham and Naruemol Chaiwai both top-scored for Thailand with 21 runs but none of the other batters could cross the single-digit mark.

Deepti Sharma continued her impressive run in the Women's Asia Cup and starred for her side yet again, with three wickets to her name.

The Indian side were nonetheless made to work for their victory, and they will face the winner of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka later in the day.