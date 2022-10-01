IND-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: How to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 match

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women clash in Asia Cup 2022

After beating England Women in their own den in a historic 3-0 ODI clean sweep, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team will kick start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Sri Lanka. Both Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana looked in good touch against England, and they will be hoping to continue that momentum during the Women's Asia Cup.

The Indian eves have an incredible record in the tournament so far, having won the prestigious prize six out of seven times it has been played since the start of the Women's Asia Cup. Bangladesh are the defending champions, but the Indian Women's team will be hoping to add another feather to their caps.

While the first match of the tournament will be played between Bangladesh and Thailand, India will face off against Sri Lanka in the second game of the day, and Harmanpreet's side will not just be favourites to win the match, but also to go on to win a record-extending seventh title.

What a way to end the opening day with the clash of the heavyweights, India and Sri Lanka. Will the finalists of the previous edition be able to withstand the challenge from the mighty?



Let us know your opinion in the comments pic.twitter.com/mhd9pfpkwn — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 1, 2022

Here's all you need to know about India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women probable playing XI

India Women: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani