IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match in India

Here's all you need to know about the India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 clash: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Table toppers Indian Women's cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Asia Cup 2022 clash on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side have already defeated Bismah Maroof's side twice in the year 2022, and they will be eyeing a hattrick of wins.

The Indian eves defeated UAE by a massive 104-run margin to go top of the Women's Asia cup standings, whereas Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Thailand.

While the Women in Green will be hoping to break their recent slump against the Indian side, they are currently placed second in the table and will hope to stay within touching distance of the table topper who in turn would look to strengthen their grip atop the standings.

READ| IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

Here's all you need to know about IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match

When will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

READ| IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

What time will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

Where can you watch the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Pakistan Women probable playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu