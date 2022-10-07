IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match in India

Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match in India

Here's all you need to know about the India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 clash: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Table toppers Indian Women's cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Asia Cup 2022 clash on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side have already defeated Bismah Maroof's side twice in the year 2022, and they will be eyeing a hattrick of wins. 

The Indian eves defeated UAE by a massive 104-run margin to go top of the Women's Asia cup standings, whereas Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Thailand. 

While the Women in Green will be hoping to break their recent slump against the Indian side, they are currently placed second in the table and will hope to stay within touching distance of the table topper who in turn would look to strengthen their grip atop the standings.  

READ| IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

Here's all you need to know about IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match

 

When will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, October 7.

 

Where will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. 

READ| IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

What time will IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:00 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

Where can you watch the IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

India Women vs Pakistan Women probable playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma/Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon session: Protests, counter-protests planned by BJP, INDIA in Parliament today over atrocities against women

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Meet Maine Pyar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur, actress turned air hostess who got replaced in Salman, Aamir's films

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE