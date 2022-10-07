IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2022 match

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction

India Women and Pakistan Women renew their rivalry as they face off in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. It's all to play for as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will try to keep their winning momentum going in the continental tournament, whereas Bismah Maroof's side will try to pick up their first win over the Indian eves in 2022.

The two teams have squared off against each other twice in the ongoing year, and the Indian Women have won both games. They will now eye a hat-trick of wins over their rivals.

Despite having won all three of their matches in the Women's Asia Cup, the Indian Women's top order has looked shaky and fans will hope that they put up another clinical display against Pakistan.

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs PAK-W

Keeper – Richa Ghosh, Muneeba Ali

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan

IND-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

IND-W vs PAK-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Muneeba Ali, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen, Deepti Sharma, Omaima Sohail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST on Friday, October 7 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.