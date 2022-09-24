Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND-W vs ENG-W: Jhulan Goswami calls toss in her farewell match, Harmanpreet Kaur moved to tears

The 3rd ODI between Indian Women and England Women was Jhulan Goswami's final competitive game for India, and emotions were running high.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W: Jhulan Goswami calls toss in her farewell match, Harmanpreet Kaur moved to tears
Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur

The third and final ODI between Indian Women and England Women at Lord's got underway on Saturday and it was a special occasion for the legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami who played in her final competitive match for the Indian eves. 

While it was an opportunity for the visitors to complete a clean sweep against the Three Lionesses in their own den, it was also the day to pay ode to Goswami, who was drawing curtains over her two-decade-long playing career.

Before the start of the third ODI, emotions were expectedly running high as the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was moved to tears during her compatriots' final bow. She was later on the receiving end of a hug from Goswami herself, who was all smiles. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's million dollar reaction after fans chant 'RCB, RCB' in Nagpur, watch video

The 39-year-old was presented with a special memento ahead of her swansong match during the team huddle and right at that moment, Harmanpreet struggled to hold back her tears. 

Later on, as another gesture of respect to Goswami, Kaur allowed the veteran pacer to call the toss in her place, as a further tribute to her iconic career. 

Reflecting back on her legendary career, Goswami was thankful to everyone who supported her and she also revealed how she could keep her emotions in check during the match. 

READ| Ravindra Jadeja suggests Shikhar Dhawan to get married in viral reel, check latter's hilarious reaction

"I'd like to thank the BCCI, my friends, my family, my coaches, teammates, captains," said Jhulan, while speaking to Sky Cricket ahead of the 3rd ODI. 

She continued, "Everyone, thanks for this opportunity, this is a very special moment." 

The veteran also added, "And at this moment, we have our own path to motivate generations and young girls to take up sport and that they have an option with cricket. I have to [keep emotions in check], I can't come with all those emotions onto the cricket field, As a ruthless character, I have to come out and play hard cricket and give my best."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.