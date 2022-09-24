IND-W vs ENG-W: Jhulan Goswami calls toss in her farewell match, Harmanpreet Kaur moved to tears

Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur

The third and final ODI between Indian Women and England Women at Lord's got underway on Saturday and it was a special occasion for the legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami who played in her final competitive match for the Indian eves.

While it was an opportunity for the visitors to complete a clean sweep against the Three Lionesses in their own den, it was also the day to pay ode to Goswami, who was drawing curtains over her two-decade-long playing career.

Before the start of the third ODI, emotions were expectedly running high as the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was moved to tears during her compatriots' final bow. She was later on the receiving end of a hug from Goswami herself, who was all smiles.

The 39-year-old was presented with a special memento ahead of her swansong match during the team huddle and right at that moment, Harmanpreet struggled to hold back her tears.

Later on, as another gesture of respect to Goswami, Kaur allowed the veteran pacer to call the toss in her place, as a further tribute to her iconic career.

Reflecting back on her legendary career, Goswami was thankful to everyone who supported her and she also revealed how she could keep her emotions in check during the match.

"I'd like to thank the BCCI, my friends, my family, my coaches, teammates, captains," said Jhulan, while speaking to Sky Cricket ahead of the 3rd ODI.

She continued, "Everyone, thanks for this opportunity, this is a very special moment."

The veteran also added, "And at this moment, we have our own path to motivate generations and young girls to take up sport and that they have an option with cricket. I have to [keep emotions in check], I can't come with all those emotions onto the cricket field, As a ruthless character, I have to come out and play hard cricket and give my best."