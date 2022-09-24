IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI live streaming: How to watch Jhulan Goswami's farewell match live in India?

Jhulan Goswami will play her final competitive fixture for Team India

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team will face off against England in the third ODI of the series at Lord's on Saturday. It's going to be a special occasion for Jhulan Goswami as the legendary pacer will play her last competitive match for the Indian team.

Being one of the greatest ever players to represent the Indian Women's team, the 39-year-old is all set to draw curtains over her decorated career that spanned over two decades.

The Indian eves have already wrapped up the series, courtesy of skipper Harmanpreet's sublime 143* run inning in the previous match.

Goswami admitted that not winning a World Cup in all her years with the Indian team will remain her biggest regret, although getting the India cap, and singing the national anthem will always be among her fondest memories.

Harmanpreet and Co will be hoping to give a fitting farewell to their knight by doing a clean sweep over England in their own den.

Here's all you need to know about India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI

When will India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI take place?

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI take place?

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI will be played at the Lord's, London.

What time will India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI begin?

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI live on TV in India?

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI live streaming in India?

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

India women vs England Women probable playing XI

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

England women: DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, TT Beaumont, EL Lamb, AN Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (c and wk), S Ecclestone, KL Cross, Issy wong, CE Dean