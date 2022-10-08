IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match in India

IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming

After facing their first defeat at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian Women's cricket team will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Harmanpreet Kaur's side remains at the top of the points table, with Bangladesh in third place.

The Bangladesh Women's team come into this fixture on the back of an 88-run victory over Malaysia, and they will also like to win today's match to stay within touching distance of the table toppers.

Here's all you need to know about IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match

When will IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

IND-W vs BAN-W Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women probable playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla