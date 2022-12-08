IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of DY Patil Stadium

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I

India will host the Australia Women's team for five Twenty20 Internationals. This series is crucial for both sides since the Women's T20 World Cup is set for February, and both teams will aim to find a solid combination.

Australia had won their previous four matches in a row, but this time the Indian women are playing at home, and it is certain that they will give Australia a tough time. Both teams have been playing quite well, thus this series could be very entertaining.

India have fielded a powerful lineup to play Australia in this five-match T20 series at home. India have won four of the previous five T20 encounters. They have several excellent players on their squad for this series. Team India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is also in fantastic form. The Indian squad includes seasoned batters Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana.

Deepti Sharma had been in good form in recent matches and had looked excellent. In 76 innings, she took 81 wickets. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the other top bowler in the T20 format of cricket and will lead Team India's bowling attack. In 43 innings, she had 54 wickets.

For Australia, Alyssa Healy has been named captain, the squad also includes Beth Mooney, Heather Graham, and Ashleigh Gardner. All of these players were outstanding in the most recent WBBL season. Beth Mooney has also played some decent international cricket. In 65 matches she has scored 1893 runs at a 37.86 average.

Australia's bowling department is also strong and the Jess Jonassen will lead the attack. In 90 innings, she claimed 87 wickets. Megan Schutt is another one of the top bowlers in the shorter format of the game. She has taken 108 wickets in 83 T20 appearances for Australia.

Match Details-

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I

Date & Time: December 9, 7:00 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streamimg- Star Sports

IND W vs AUS W- Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is batting-friendly, with minimal aid for spin spinners. The average first-inning score is 146 runs, but fans should expect a high-scoring battle with powerful hitters on both teams.

IND W vs AUS W- Weather Report

On match day, the weather in Mumbai is not looking promising. There is a probability of rain, although it is unlikely that the game may be cancelled.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs

India W: Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Gayakwad

Australia W: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

READ| Women's IPL to commence on March 7; selectors set to submit a list of over 200 players