INDvWI 3rd ODI: Hitman effect - Rohit slams century, Twitter immediately demands a double

Rohit Sharma slammed a classy century in the fourth ODI against West Indies on Monday. The Mumbaikar, playing on his home soil at the Brabourne Stadium, got to his 21st ODI ton, his fifth of 2018, in 98 balls. His first fifty runs came in 60 balls.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a sun-soaked day at the Cricket Club of India. The hosts, though, were pegged back with opener Shikhar Dhawan (38) and skipper Kohli (16) walking back to the hut by the 17th over. Kohli, in pursuit of an astonishing fourth consecutive ODI ton, got out caught-behind to Kemar Roach after chasing one outside off.

Rohit kept things steady at one end and got together with Ambati Rayudu to build a partnership. The Indian vice-captain, who's just one behind Kohli in terms of ODI hundreds hit this year, smacked 13 boundaries and one enormous six en route his hundred.

Twitter was, of course, full of praise for the Hitman.

Here are some tweets

It seems like Rohit Sharma is in double century mood. #INDvWI — Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) October 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma scores a ton, who is blushing more, Ritika or Chahal? #INDvWI — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma just loves this Brabourne Stadium. Has scored 309* v Gujarat in 2009 — his highest FC score At this venue Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit T20 ton v Gujarat in 2007 Now hits his 21st ODI ton. Delightful player #IndvsWI #INDvWI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 29, 2018

Another outstanding hundred from Hitman Rohit Sharma that too inside 33 overs. Are we witnessing another double hundred today? #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/j8FGnqRuIi — R P Singh (@rpsingh) October 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma is the 4rth fastest player to score 21 Centuries in ODI cricket.#INDvWI — ROHITism (@ROHITism_) October 29, 2018

Since 1st Jan 2016 Virat Kohli scored 14 centuries Rohit Sharma scored 13 centuries#INDvWI — ROHITism (@ROHITism_) October 29, 2018

Such a treat to the eye, this innings from Rohit Sharma. Loved his back foot play against spin — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2018

Double Century For Rohit today?? #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 29, 2018

India went in with two changes for the fourth ODI against the Windies - Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal made way for Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. The visitors made one change to their playing XI too - Obed McCoy made way for Keemo Paul.

Going into Monday's game, the five-match series was tied at 1-1 after the West Indies notched up a comfortable victory in the third ODI in Pune on Saturday.