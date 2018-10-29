Trending#

Ayodhya

CBI

Sabarimala

#MeToo

Ind vs WI

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

INDvWI 3rd ODI: Hitman effect - Rohit slams century, Twitter immediately demands a double

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century on Monday

- Salman Ansari, DNA

Share

Written By

Updated: Oct 29, 2018, 04:19 PM IST

Rohit Sharma slammed a classy century in the fourth ODI against West Indies on Monday. The Mumbaikar, playing on his home soil at the Brabourne Stadium, got to his 21st ODI ton, his fifth of 2018, in 98 balls. His first fifty runs came in 60 balls.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a sun-soaked day at the Cricket Club of India. The hosts, though, were pegged back with opener Shikhar Dhawan (38) and skipper Kohli (16) walking back to the hut by the 17th over. Kohli, in pursuit of an astonishing fourth consecutive ODI ton, got out caught-behind to Kemar Roach after chasing one outside off.

Rohit kept things steady at one end and got together with Ambati Rayudu to build a partnership. The Indian vice-captain, who's just one behind Kohli in terms of ODI hundreds hit this year, smacked 13 boundaries and one enormous six en route his hundred.

Twitter was, of course, full of praise for the Hitman.

Here are some tweets

India went in with two changes for the fourth ODI against the Windies - Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal made way for Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. The visitors made one change to their playing XI too - Obed McCoy made way for Keemo Paul.

Going into Monday's game, the five-match series was tied at 1-1 after the West Indies notched up a comfortable victory in the third ODI in Pune on Saturday.

Entertainment Must Reads

Next story

Next Story