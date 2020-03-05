Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai: Sehwag, Mithali Raj, others wish India for maiden entry in women's T20 WC final

The Indian team have booked their spot in their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned due to rain.

The match was called off without a ball being bowled and India qualified for the final by virtue of finishing higher on the points table.

The Harmanpreet Kaur lead side will either face South Africa or defending champions Australia in the final. If the second game is also washed out, the tournament will see two first-time finalists.

While the team's entry into finals is in itself a big achievement, many wanted the Women in Blue to progress after giving a tough fight to the English side. Many Indian cricketers joined netizens in celebrating India's entry into the finals.

Indian women's legendary cricket Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share her happiness. She wrote, "As an Indian, I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer, I feel for the English girls. I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls. This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC".

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif also spoke about how they wish the semi-finals was played.

Sehwag wrote, "Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup".

Laxman also spoke around the same words and said, "Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup. A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay".

Kaif wrote on Twitter, "As much as #TeamIndia would’ve wanted to win a proper game and march into the Final, you can’t take anything away from them. They bossed the group stages and earned the advantage. Good luck girls, get the #T20WorldCup home! #INDvENG".

Pathan congratulated the eves and wrote, "Congratulations to the #indianwomen cricket team for reaching the finals of the #T20WorldCup well played during the league stage".

Suresh Raina and Akshar Patel too joined others in celebrating India's maiden final entry. While Raina wrote," Congratulations @BCCIWomen on reaching the #T20WorldCup finals! Wishing you lots of success & tremendous victory ahead. Way to go!"

Akshar said, "Congrats @BCCIWomen on reaching the finals of #T20WorldCup Will be cheering for all of you on Sunday. Get the Trophy home. Good luck to all of you. #TeamIndia".

The Indian side, in their group stage, had defeated Australia in the tournament opener and went on to win against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The finals will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 8th March, which is also Women's Day.