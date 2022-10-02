IND-L vs SL-L: Sachin Tendulkar's priceless reaction as Naman Ojha bows down after scoring ton

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Naman Ojha's celebration

Naman Ojha on Saturday became only the second player in the history of the Road Safety World Series to score a century, and it was his unbeaten 108-run knock in the final of RSWS 2022 that helped Sachin Tendulkar led India Legends down Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in Raipur.

In the second edition of RSWS, Tillakaratne Dilshan became the first ever player to score a century in the league's history earlier this month, and Ojha, who had scored an unbeaten 90-run knock in the semifinal against Australia Legends as well, kept his rich vein of form going.

Tendulkar himself was delighted after he saw his fellow opener notch a century that would help the India Legends win a second Road Safety World Series title.

The Master Blaster was visibly animated as he reacted to Naman Ojha's celebration after the latter brought up his century. The 39-year-old smashed 15 boundaries and two sixes en route to his 108* inning.

Ojha's heroics helped India Legends reach a total of 195 for six in 20 overs after Sachin won the toss and chose to bat first. In reply, the Sri Lankan side folded for 162 runs, as the host nation side prevailed by 33 runs.

During the first ball of the 19th over of India's inning, Ojha brought up his century with a six, as he bowed down towards the dugout, after which Sachin's gesture went viral.

Even as other star names struggled on the day, Vinay Kumar's valiant knock of 36 runs off 21 balls bailed out India Legends, with Sachin himself dismissed on a golden duck.