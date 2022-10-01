IND-L vs SL-L, RSWS 2022 final live streaming: How to watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match in India

India Legends vs Sri Lanka legends in RSWS 2022 final

After weeks of intense battles, the Road Safety World Series 2022 has finally reached its conclusion as Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends lock horns with Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends. The summit clash will take place in Raipur, with Sachin's side once again coming into the clash as favourites.

In the previous edition of the league, it was these two same teams that played in the final, and now they will rekindle their rivalry. For India Legends, Irfan Pathan's unbeaten 37-run knock in the semifinal against Australia Legends helped them reach the grand finale.

Whereas Sri Lanka Legends beat West Indies Legends to reach the final, they are still unbeaten in this tournament so far which makes for an epic final faceoff between these two sides.

Its a repeat of the first season as the @India__Legends take on @LegendsSri! Shoutout to all the fans to come and support their favorite Legends for the mega finals! Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #rsws #cricket #yehjunghailegendary #IndLvsSLL pic.twitter.com/cWhnNjs83f — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022

Here's all you need to know about India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final

When will the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final take place?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final take place?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final begin?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final live streaming in India?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 final live streaming will be available on the Voot and JIOTV app and website in India.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends probable playing XI

India Legends: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne