IND-L vs AUS-L: Irfan Pathan shines with the bat as India legends reach final of RSWS 2022

Irfan Pathan played a memorable knock in the semifinal

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends have qualified for the final of Road Safety World Series 2022, courtesy of a special knock from pacer Irfan Pathan. With his side in trouble, Pathan played the finisher's role and smashed an unbeaten 39-run knock, in just 12 balls, including 5 sixes and 1 four in the first semifinal in Raipur on Thursday.

The match had begun on Wednesday however, after rain in the Chattisgarh capital forced the match to a halt, it had to be postponed to Thursday. Shane Watson's Australian side were asked to bat first, after which they scored 136/5 in 17 overs before rain halted the play.

The visitors resumed their innings on Thursday and were able to reach a total of 171/5 in their respective 20 overs. They started on the front foot, getting rid off the Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar early, but even as the Indian side lost wickets at regular intervals, Naman Ojha remained resolute at the other end.

He finished with an unbeaten 90-run knock in just 62 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes.

A terrific comeback from the @India__Legends courtesy some brave hitting from Naman Ojha and @IrfanPathan later in the order as the men in blue seal their spot in the finals!#INDLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/TRbwfw5vhQ September 29, 2022

Pathan joined forces with Ojha and got his side over the line as they reached the final at the expense of Australia Legends.

Earlier, Ben Dunk played a 46-run knock for Watson's side, but his inning was brought to an abrupt halt courtesy of a flying catch from Suresh Raina.

Cameron White remained unbeaten at 30 runs to power Australia Legends to a fight-worthy total. Yusuf Pathan and Mithun picked up two wickets each, while Rahul Sharma also contributed a solitary dismissal.

In the chase, Aussie skipper Watson chipped in with two scalps himself, but his side couldn't keep hold of Pathan who powered the Indian team into the final.