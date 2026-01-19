'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

Sunil Gavaskar has sparked debate after his blunt reaction to India’s ODI series loss against New Zealand. Without holding back, the former captain hinted at those responsible, reigniting questions around selection, tactics, accountability and Team India’s recent performances.

India’s 2-1 cricket series loss to New Zealand at home has really rattled fans and experts alike. Sunil Gavaskar, never one to hold back, didn’t waste any time laying into the team after they fell short in the third ODI at Indore. Even though Virat Kohli put on a show with his 54th ODI hundred, India still ended up 41 runs behind—and Gavaskar made it clear the problem wasn’t just with the batters or bowlers.

Chatting with Simon Doull after the match, Gavaskar called out the team’s lack of energy in the field. He pointed straight at the sloppy fielding during the middle overs, where India let New Zealand grab easy singles and rotate the strike. That little detail changed everything. Instead of cranking up the pressure, India gave Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and the rest plenty of room to get comfortable. The bowlers couldn’t pin them down, and the momentum just slipped away.

"I don't want to take names, but certain individuals allowed singles to be taken very easily. Yes, Rohit Sharma was quick, and Virat Kohli, we all know what an athlete he is on the field, but I just felt the fielding could have been a lot more proactive," Gavaskar stated in a chat with Doull after the match on Sunday.

Gavaskar didn’t go after the big names like Rohit Sharma or Kohli—he left them out of the firing line. But you could tell he’s worried about the hunger and fitness of the younger players. Kohli did his part with a brilliant 124 off 108 balls, but the rest of the team didn’t back him up in the field, and India never really looked like catching up in that tricky chase.

Now, India’s turning their focus to the T20 World Cup coming up in 2026. Suryakumar Yadav’s squad is gearing up for a five-match T20 series against New Zealand, with Mitchell Santner leading the Kiwis. The first game’s on January 21, and honestly, it’s the last real shot both teams have to fine-tune their game plans before the big tournament. Suryakumar, especially, will want to find his rhythm with the bat before captaining India’s title defense, which starts on February 7.

