Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Indians fans would want to Pakistan play ODI World Cup in 2023 in India: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that Indian fans want to see Pakistani cricketers as soon as possible especially on their very grounds as the bilateral ties between the two nation remains suspended for almost ten years now. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Indians fans would want to Pakistan play ODI World Cup in 2023 in India: Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that Indian fans want to see Pakistani cricketers as soon as possible especially on their very grounds as the bilateral ties between the two nation remains suspended for almost ten years now. 

READ: Former Indian player Maninder Singh names Shreyas Iyer as worthy successor of Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket

Pakistan last toured India for a bilateral series back in January 2013 and both teams have played just once in India that was in 2016 T20 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Asia Cup 2023 is supposed to take place in Pakistan, and if the tournament does go ahead as planned, then India would have travelled to the neighboring country after a gap of 16 years. However, this was not meant to be as BCCI secretary Jay Shah had declared that India would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, and they are seeking a neutral venue as an alternative. This caused PCB chief Ramiz Raja to threaten to pull out of the ODI World Cup 2023 that will be played in India.

Coming back to Afridi, the former cricketer said Indian fans would like to welcome cricketers from across the border as they are big fans. “The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket,” Afridi was quoted as saying by CricPakistan.com.

“Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India,” he added.

Afridi was not impressed with the PCB chairman’s comments and said the country has been hosting international matches for a long time and Raja’s statement shocked him.

READ: IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts the team that will go 'All-out' for Ben Stokes in the upcoming auction

“The way Ramiz was speaking, I mean I was shocked to listen to him saying that we cannot make tracks like these. International matches have been going on in Pakistan for such a long time but then we say stuff like these. Ramiz said that he wanted a turning track I feel in this weather it would have been something big," Afridi told Samaa TV.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.